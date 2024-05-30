ASML (ASML) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, ASML (ASML) reached $966.12, with a +0.86% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 12.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.93%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.35 billion, showing a 15.55% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.12 per share and a revenue of $29.43 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.55% and -1.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ASML is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.97.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.08.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.