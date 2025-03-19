ASML (ASML) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $734.91, reflecting a +0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 1.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.12, signifying an 81.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.08 billion, up 40.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $25.37 per share and revenue of $34.34 billion, indicating changes of +21.85% and +12.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.66.

One should further note that ASML currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

