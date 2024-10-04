ASML (ASML) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

ASML (ASML) closed at $833 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers have appreciated by 4.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ASML in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.57, marking a 6.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.66 billion, up 5.42% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.38 per share and a revenue of $30.18 billion, representing changes of -5.34% and +1.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.09.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

