ASML (ASML) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw ASML (ASML) ending at $744.72, denoting a +0.36% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 6.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ASML in its upcoming release. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $5.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.09%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.34 billion, indicating a 11.76% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.69 per share and revenue of $28.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.95% and +24.91%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ASML. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.36% increase. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.4.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 39, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.