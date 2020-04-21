ASMI widens Q2 outlook range, seeing risks to supply chains

April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch-based supplier of semiconductor process equipment ASM International ASMI.AS widened its second-quarter sales outlook range on Tuesday, citing COVID-19 related risks of possible disruptions to supply chains and logistical operations.

ASMI now sees sales in the range of 300-350 million euros ($326-$380 million), compared to a previous forecast of 330-350 million euros.

The semiconductor equipment vendor also expects to start the second half of the year with a strong order book, but said it was difficult to provide a forecast for the wafer fabrication equipment market for the year in the current circumstances.

ASMI's first-quarter sales came in at 325.1 million euros, at the higher end of its own guidance of between 310 million and 330 million euros, while bookings of 334 million euros were slightly above the guidance.

($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Trybus; editing by David Evans)

