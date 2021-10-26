ASMI sees strong rise in Q4 revenue, says supply chain still tight

Adds details, CEO quote

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International ASMI.AS said on Tuesday it expected a strong rise in fourth-quarter revenue but warned the supply chain continued to be tight amid a global semiconductor chip shortage.

Semiconductor groups are rushing to boost their production capacity to meet the global demand for chips used in products ranging from cars to computers and smartphones.

"We are currently seeing some improvements but overall supply-chain conditions are expected to remain challenging in the fourth quarter", Chief Executive Benjamin Loh said in a statement.

ASMI said it expected revenue of 470 to 500 million euros ($581.90 million) in the fourth quarter after reporting revenue in the third quarter slightly above its own forecast.

The group, which makes equipment used to deposit atom-thin layers of material on computer chips during their manufacturing process, reported third-quarter revenue of 432.9 million euros, slightly above the company's guidance of 400 million to 430 million euros.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

