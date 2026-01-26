ASM Sees Y/Y Increase in Q4 Silver Production Aided by La Preciosa

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM announced that its silver-equivalent production was 671,583 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025, which marked a 9% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. Annual silver-equivalent production came in at 2.6 million ounces in 2025, down 2% year over year. However, the figure came within ASM’s guided range of 2.5 to 2.8 million ounces.

ASM’s Production Details

Coming to the fourth quarter’s metal-wise detailed figures, silver production increased 22% year over year to 345,298 ounces. The upside was aided by a 48,244-ounce contribution from La Preciosa, as well as solid performance at the Avino Mine. In 2025, silver production increased 4% year over year to 1.16 million.



Gold production fell 34% to 1,687 ounces in the fourth quarter but increased 2% year over year in 2025 to 7,621 ounces. Copper production fell 27% from the year-ago quarter to 1.29 million pounds in the fourth quarter and declined 9% to 5.67 million pounds in 2025.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company achieved a 4% increase in mill throughput compared to the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Other Updates

Avino Silver started its underground development at the La Preciosa mine in January 2025. It has progressed rapidly, with the achievement of extraction, hauling, processing and sales of mineralized material from La Preciosa. ASM has mined around 24,000 tons of material at the mine throughout the past year.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company has $100 million in cash.



Avino Silver belongs to the Zacks Mining - Silver industry. Let's take a look at its peers’ fourth-quarter production performances.



Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS produced 22.8 million ounces of silver in 2025, up 8% from 2024. The consolidated silver production came within PAAS's expected range of 22-25 million ounces for the year. Pan American Silver’s fourth-quarter silver output was a record 7.3 million ounces, driven by the addition of the Juanicipio mine.



The Juanicipio mine has produced 2.5 million ounces of silver since its acquisition. The company produced 742.2 thousand ounces of gold in 2025, which came within its expectations. Gold production in 2025 decreased 17% year over year. The fourth-quarter gold production was 197.8 thousand ounces.



Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK produced 3.8 million AgEq in the fourth quarter of 2025. This reflected an 143% upsurge from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation in May 2025. Consolidated silver production soared 146% year over year to 2.03 million ounces. EXK’s total gold production in the quarter grew 52% year over year to 13,785 ounces.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the fourth quarter of 2025. The figure includes a record 4.2 million silver ounces and 41,417 gold ounces. It also includes 14.2 million pounds of zinc, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 235,886 pounds of copper. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 37% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 77% surge in silver production.

