ASM Q1 Earnings Beat on Record Revenues & Strong Silver Prices

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM posted adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. Quarterly revenues came in at a record $39.4 million, surging 109% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35 million. Results reflected stronger realized metal pricing and an improved operating performance.



Including one-time items, the company registered earnings of 9 cents per share compared with earnings of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avino Silver price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avino Silver Quote

Avino Silver’s Q4 EBITDA Soars Y/Y

Payable silver-equivalent sold dipped 15% year over year to 483,724 ounces.

The company recorded cash costs of $24.46 per silver-equivalent payable ounce, a 94% rise from $12.62 in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs were $34.72 per silver payable equivalent ounce compared with $20.08 in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Mine operating income reached $23.4 million, soaring 122% from the year-ago quarter, indicating that the company captured meaningfully higher per-ounce economics even as production metrics were mixed. EBITDA of $25.5 million recorded a 163% year-over-year upsurge, reflecting stronger margins as revenues scaled.

ASM’s Throughput Gains Offset Softer Metal Output

Operationally, the company leaned on processing performance. Tons milled increased 11% year over year to 185,497, which management attributed to improved mill throughput tied to targeted upgrades and automation initiatives.



Production volumes, however, were mixed. Silver-equivalent ounces produced totaled 568,112, down 10% from the year-ago quarter. Within that, silver ounces produced dipped 1% year over year to 263,057, while gold ounces produced declined 17% to 1,851 and copper pounds produced fell 16% to 1.34 million.



Avino Silver highlighted progress at La Preciosa, wherein development production contributed 49,830 silver ounces. The company also reiterated planned drilling activity for 2026, targeting 15,000 meters at La Preciosa with 2,600 meters completed by the quarter-end.

Avino Silver’s Cash Position Strengthens as Operations Scale Up

Cash generation and liquidity improved materially. Cash provided by operating activities was $13.6 million, a sharp jump from $0.8 million a year ago, reflecting higher profitability and operating cash creation.



The balance sheet also strengthened. Cash ended the quarter at $139 million, up from $102 million at the end of 2025. The company reported working capital of $139.7 million, indicating substantial near-term liquidity to support operational needs and investment priorities.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 193.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 234.7% surge. During this time, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 52.7%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 31.2%.

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Avino Silver’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Did Avino Silver’s Peers Fare in Q1?

Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM produced 72,872 gold-equivalent ounces from ongoing operations in the first quarter of 2026, which marked a 3.5% increase from the year-ago quarter. The reported figure also marked an increase of 11.9% from the fourth quarter of 2025.



Fortuna Mining posted adjusted earnings of 35 cents in the first quarter, marking a year-over-year increase of 75%. FSM’s top line came in at $342 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $290 million.



Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK produced 3.3 million silver-equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2026. This reflected a 78% surge from the year-ago quarter, driven by the addition of the Kolpa operation. Consolidated silver production at Endeavour Silver rose 56% year over year to 1,875,375 ounces. Endeavour Silver’s gold production in the quarter increased 41% year over year to 11,740 ounces.



Endeavour Silver posted adjusted earnings of 21 cents in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. EXK posted break-even earnings in the first quarter of 2025. The company’s top-line surged 228% year over year to $210 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $150 million.



Buenaventura Mining BVN posted adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share in the first quarter, marking a year-over-year rally of 140%. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09.



Buenaventura Mining posted revenues of $625 million in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $600 million. The top line surged 103% year over year.

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Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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