ASM Pacific Technology (HKHKSG:522) Price Target Increased by 5.84% to 83.96

The average one-year price target for ASM Pacific Technology (HKHKSG:522) has been revised to 83.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.84% from the prior estimate of 79.33 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 110.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.48% from the latest reported closing price of 79.60 / share.

ASM Pacific Technology Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM Pacific Technology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 522 is 0.27%, an increase of 4.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 46,390K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,049K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 522 by 6.02% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 3,681K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 3,393K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,839K shares, representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 522 by 18.17% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,562K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 522 by 29.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.