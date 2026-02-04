ASM International (XTRA:AVS) Price Target Increased by 16.17% to 752.25

The average one-year price target for ASM International (XTRA:AVS) has been revised to 752,25 € / share. This is an increase of 16.17% from the prior estimate of 647,54 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 483,29 € to a high of 942,06 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.36% from the latest reported closing price of 714,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 21.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVS is 0.41%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.22% to 6,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 675K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVS by 5.95% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 588K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVS by 15.92% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 481K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 38.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVS by 5.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 419K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409K shares , representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVS by 27.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 307K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVS by 4.43% over the last quarter.

