ASM International upgrades 2025 revenue target

Adds outlook, CEO quote, sales targets from paragraph 3

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International ASMI.AS raised its revenue target for 2025 on Tuesday, saying its innovation strategy and transition to new technologies would reap results.

The Amsterdam-listed company now expects to reach 3 billion euros to 3.6 billion euros ($3.81 billion) in revenue in two years time, up from a previous estimate of 2.8 billion to 3.4 billion euros.

ASM International also reiterated its gross margin target at 46-50% and its operating margin target at 26-31% for 2023-2025. It set the same targets for 2026-2027, after which it said it expects an upward trend in the operating margin.

“Despite the weakening in economic conditions and softening in the semiconductor equipment market this year we believe we remain on track to deliver on our targets," said ASM International chief executive and president Benjamin Loh.

The group also confirmed its sales target for the upcoming quarter at between 580 million and 620 million euros.

($1 = 0.9449 euros)

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont and Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Kirsten Donovan)

((Victor.Goury-Laffont@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.