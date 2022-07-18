ASM International To Buy All Outstanding Shares Of LPE S.p.A.

(RTTNews) - ASM International N.V. (ASMI), on Monday, announced an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of LPE S.p.A., a manufacturer of epitaxial reactors for silicon carbide and silicon, based in Italy.

Franco Preti, CEO of LPE, said, "We believe the acquisition by ASM will be attractive for LPE's and ASM's customers as well as for employees. The acquisition will additionally enable LPE to gain access to world-class R&D resources, as well as leverage on ASM's global operations, sales and customer support network."

Upon closing the deal, LPE will operate as a product unit under ASM's Global Products organization, and will continue to be based in Italy, with technology and manufacturing centers in Milan and Catania. LPE is profitable and is expected to contribute to net earnings immediately after closing.

ASM stated that it will finance the transaction using a combination of cash and shares. At closing the purchase price will be paid with €283.25 million in cash, and with 631,154 ASM shares. At the date of signing, the payment represents an enterprise value of €425 million on a cash and debt free basis.

An additional amount of up to €100 million will be paid by way of an earn out based on certain performance metrics over a two-year period after the closing of the transaction.

