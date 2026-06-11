ASM International Rides on AI-Driven Semiconductor Boom: Worth a Buy?

ASM International N.V. ASMIY has emerged as one of the key beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, thanks to its leading position in advanced semiconductor manufacturing technologies. As chipmakers ramp up investments in next-generation logic and memory devices to support growing AI workloads, ASM International's solutions are increasingly becoming critical to the semiconductor production process.



The company specializes in Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and epitaxy technologies, which are essential for manufacturing advanced semiconductor devices. With an increasing demand for high-performance AI chips, ASM International appears well-positioned to capitalize on several long-term growth opportunities.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Picking Up Pace

The rapid adoption of AI applications across data centers, cloud infrastructure and enterprise computing continues to fuel investments in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Leading foundries and integrated device manufacturers are expanding capacity to meet rising demand for AI accelerators and high-performance processors.



This trend has been a major growth catalyst for ASM International. The company continues to benefit from healthy investments by advanced logic and foundry customers, particularly those investing in leading-edge technologies used in AI applications. As AI adoption gains steam, capital expenditures within the semiconductor space are expected to remain healthy, creating a favorable demand environment for ASMIY's process equipment portfolio.

ASMIY Buoyed by Strength in the ALD Market

One of ASM International's biggest strengths is its leading market position in ALD technology. ALD enables chipmakers to deposit ultra-thin material layers with atomic-level precision, enabling semiconductors to drastically reduce their size.



As the industry moves toward more advanced process nodes, the need for ALD solutions is rising. The technology plays a crucial role in enabling superior device performance, lower power consumption and greater transistor density. Given its strong competitive position in ALD, ASM International remains well placed to benefit from increasing technology adoption across advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Exposure to Advanced Memory Technologies Lends Support

High-performance memory solutions such as High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and next-generation DRAM are also gaining prominence. These memory technologies require increasingly sophisticated deposition processes and tighter manufacturing tolerances. ASM International's expertise in ALD and epitaxy positions it favorably to benefit from rising investments in advanced memory production. As memory manufacturers continue to expand capacity to support AI-related applications, the company envisions sustained demand for its equipment solutions.

Price Performance

ASM International has surged 71.6% in the past year compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 42.1%. It has underperformed peers like ASML Holding N.V. ASML and Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT. While ASML has gained 120.6%, AMAT jumped 184% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance of ASMIY



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expansion Into Adjacent Growth Markets

Beyond its core deposition business, ASM International is taking rapid strides to expand into adjacent semiconductor equipment markets. The company has witnessed significant growth opportunities in advanced packaging, a rapidly growing segment driven by AI, chiplet architectures and heterogeneous integration.



ASMIY is also expanding its services and spares business, which provides a more recurring revenue stream and helps improve earnings visibility throughout semiconductor cycles. These initiatives should support revenue diversification and enhance long-term growth prospects.

Moving Forward

ASM International remains strategically positioned to benefit from some of the most powerful secular trends shaping the semiconductor industry. Strong exposure to AI-driven semiconductor spending, leadership in ALD technology and growing opportunities in advanced memory and packaging markets provide multiple avenues for future growth.



ASM International currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



With a favorable Zacks Rank and healthy growth dynamics, ASMIY appears primed for further stock price appreciation. Consequently, investors are likely to profit if they bet on this high-flying stock now.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASM International NV (ASMIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.