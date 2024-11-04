ASM International price target lowered to EUR 716 from EUR 806 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on ASM International (ASMIY) to EUR 716 from EUR 806 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
