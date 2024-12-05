ASM International price target lowered to EUR 650 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on ASM International (ASMIY) to EUR 650 from EUR 700 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASMIY:
- ASM International initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
- ASM International price target lowered to EUR 716 from EUR 806 at JPMorgan
- ASM International price target lowered to EUR 730 from EUR 790 at Berenberg
- ASM International Sees Strong Q3 Growth in AI Demand
- Is ASMIY a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.