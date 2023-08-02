ASM International NV - New York Shares (ASMIY) Price Target Increased by 12.28% to 469.16

The average one-year price target for ASM International NV - New York Shares (OTC:ASMIY) has been revised to 469.16 / share. This is an increase of 12.28% from the prior estimate of 417.84 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 299.70 to a high of 692.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.90% from the latest reported closing price of 478.26 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International NV - New York Shares. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 35.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMIY is 0.08%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 140K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 6.22% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 29.23% over the last quarter.
JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 48.34% over the last quarter.
Equitable Trust holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 44.12% over the last quarter.
John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 20.06% over the last quarter.
