ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt () (ASMIY) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 568.85

The average one-year price target for ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:ASMIY) has been revised to 568.85 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 529.90 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 393.86 to a high of 739.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.82% from the latest reported closing price of 604.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMIY is 0.45%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.86% to 11,217K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,090K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 6.90% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,003K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 634K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 2.22% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 530K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CMGIX - Blackrock Mid Cap Growth Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 48.80% over the last quarter.

