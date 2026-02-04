ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt (ASMIY) Price Target Increased by 17.22% to 890.39

The average one-year price target for ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ASMIY) has been revised to $890.39 / share. This is an increase of 17.22% from the prior estimate of $759.60 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $572.04 to a high of $1,115.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.22% from the latest reported closing price of $746.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International NV - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMIY is 0.42%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.79% to 495K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 373K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 60K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 49.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 53.35% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Blue Chip Income and Growth Fund Class 1 holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMIY by 64.84% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.