ASM International initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of ASM International (ASMIY) with a Neutral rating and $561 price target The company has strong revenue growth but consensus estimates and the stock’s valuation are both “rich,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
