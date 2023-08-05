ASM International (AMS:ASM) Price Target Increased by 9.01% to 426.90

The average one-year price target for ASM International (AMS:ASM) has been revised to 426.90 / share. This is an increase of 9.01% from the prior estimate of 391.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 272.70 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.61% from the latest reported closing price of 447.55 / share.

ASM International Maintains 0.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.56%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASM International. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASM is 0.38%, an increase of 22.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.91% to 9,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,139K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 43.91% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 808K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 75.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 607K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 7.61% over the last quarter.

OTCAX - MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund A holds 545K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 23.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 71.28% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 396K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 398K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

