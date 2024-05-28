ASM International Advances Share Buyback Program

ASM International NV (GB:0NX3) has released an update.

ASM International N.V. has reported a share buyback under its €150 million program, with a total of 22,200 shares repurchased between May 20 and May 24, 2024, for an average price of €658.14 and a total value of €14,610,741. This buyback represents 16.2% of the total program aimed at returning value to shareholders.

