ASM Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Avino Silver ASM is anticipated to deliver a year-over-year decline in its bottom line despite higher revenues when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 11, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s fourth-quarter revenues is $17.2 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 37.3%. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at one cent per share. It indicates a 50% decline from two cents per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Avino Silver’s Earnings Surprise History

Avino Silver’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the same period, the company recorded an average earnings surprise of 75%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ASM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avino Silver this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Avino Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Avino Silver’s Q4 Performance

Last month, Avino Silver provided its fourth-quarter production update, which may show how it is likely to fare in the to-be-reported quarter. The company produced 283,794 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter, up 26% year over year.

Gold production was 2,560 ounces, 76% higher than the year-ago quarter, driven by improved feed grade. This marked Avino Silver’s highest gold production quarter in 2024. Copper output surged 35% year over year to 1,773,694 pounds.

Silver equivalent ounces were reported at 735,557, which marked a 32% jump from the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by improved gold grades and increased mill throughput. ASM processed 181,733 tons in the quarter, a 26% increase year over year and marking the highest quarter in its history.

These higher production numbers, along with increased prices of gold, silver and copper seen through the fourth quarter, are expected to reflect on ASM’s top-line results.

Higher realized prices across all three metals and increased unit operating costs are expected to have led to improved cash operating margins in the quarter. However, this is likely to have been offset by elevated general and administrative expenses due to higher salaries and benefits. This reflects increased profit-sharing provisions for employees in Mexico from improved financial performance.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Avino Silver stock has gained 151.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 60.5% growth.



Recent Earnings Performances of Avino Silver’s Peers

Hecla Mining Company HL reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of four cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

HL incurred a loss per share of four cents in the year-ago quarter. Hecla Mining’s revenues increased 55.4% year over year to $250 million. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $229 million.

Pan American Silver PAAS reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of 35 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares with a loss of four cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Pan American Silver’s revenues increased 22% year over year to $815.1 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $805 million.

A Stock Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here is a stock with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Franco-Nevada is anticipated to deliver a decline in earnings when it reports fourth-quarter results on March 10.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s quarterly earnings has moved down 3.3% in the past 60 days to 89 cents per share. The estimate indicates a 1% decline from the year-ago quarter.

