ASM Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM is anticipated to deliver a year-over-year decline in its bottom line despite higher revenues when it reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 13, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s second-quarter revenues is $18.30 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 23.7%. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 50% over the past 60 days to three cents per share. However, it indicates in-line results with the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s Earnings Surprise History

Avino Silver’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Over the same period, the company recorded an average earnings surprise of 104.2%.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for ASM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Avino Silver this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for ASM is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Avino Silver currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Avino Silver’s Q2 Performance

Last month, Avino Silver provided its second-quarter production update, which may show how it is likely to fare in the to-be-reported quarter. Silver-equivalent production was 645,602 ounces, which marked a 5% increase from the second quarter of 2024. This improvement was driven by significantly improved mill availability, leading to the highest quarterly mill throughput in history. This record throughput was, however, partially offset by lower feed grades in all three metals (silver, gold and copper), as the company moved through a lower grade section of the mine plan.

Gold production increased 17% to 1,774 ounces, attributed to the increased tons processed, alongside significant improvements in gold recoveries to 74% from 70% in the year-ago quarter.

Silver production, however, slipped 3% year over year to 283,619 ounces. Copper production rose 12% from the year-ago quarter to 1.46 million pounds.

In the April-June 2025 period, gold prices averaged around $3.301.42 per ounce, marking a 41% year-over-year increase. Tariff threats, financial uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and solid demand from central banks boosted gold prices. Prices had even reached the $3,500 per-ounce mark for the first time. Silver prices rose 16%. Copper prices also demonstrated strength and the average price was up 5% year over year.

Increased prices of gold, silver and copper, higher production of gold and silver, somewhat offset by lower production of silver, are expected to reflect on ASM’s top-line results. However, these gains are likely to have been offset by elevated general and administrative expenses due to higher salaries and benefits, consulting fees and professional fees primarily as a result of an increase in operations and increased employee benefits and profit sharing from improved financial performance.

ASM Stock’s Price Performance

Avino Silver stock has surged 332.5% so far this year compared with the industry’s 50.3% growth.



Recent Earnings Performances of Avino Silver’s Peers

Hecla Mining Company HL reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of eight cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of five cents. Hecla Mining had reported earnings of two cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Hecla Mining’s revenues increased 24% year over year to $304 million. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $278 million.

Pan American Silver PAAS reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of 43 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Pan American Silver delivered a 290% year-over-year improvement in earnings in the year-ago quarter.

Pan American Silver’s revenues increased 18% year over year to $812 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $782 million.

A Stock Likely to Deliver Earnings Beat

Here is a stock with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Lithium Americas Corp. LAC presently has an Earnings ESP of +73.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Lithium Americas is anticipated to report a loss in its upcoming second-quarter 2025 results this week.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lithium America’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at a loss of four cents per share for the second quarter of 2025. The company had reported a loss of five cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

