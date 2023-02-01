ASM considers $100 mln investment in South Korea by 2025-ministry

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's trade ministry said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM ASMI.AS as it considers investing $100 million by 2025 to build a new manufacturing plant and expanding its research and development center in South Korea.

The decision is set to be confirmed sometime this year, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

