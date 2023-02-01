ASM considers $100 mln investment in South Korea by 2025-ministry

February 01, 2023 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's trade ministry said on Thursday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASM ASMI.AS as it considers investing $100 million by 2025 to build a new manufacturing plant and expanding its research and development center in South Korea.

The decision is set to be confirmed sometime this year, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.