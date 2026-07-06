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ASM Board Intends To Nominate Chris Figee As CFO; Figee To Leave KPN On Nov. 1

July 06, 2026 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASM International N.V. (ASM.AS, ASMI.AS) announced that its Supervisory Board intends to nominate Chris Figee for appointment as member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. Chris Figee will join ASM on December 1, 2026, as Executive Vice President Special Projects.

Chris Figee is currently Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Management of KPN (KPN, KPN.AS), a role he has held since 2020. Chris Figee will leave KPN on 1 November 2026. KPN stated that its Supervisory Board will initiate a process to appoint a successor in due course.

At last close, ASM shares were trading at 968.00 euros, up 3.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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