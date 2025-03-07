$ASLE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASLE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,037,823 of trading volume.

$ASLE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ASLE:

$ASLE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLAS FINAZZO (See Remarks) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,122

FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $20,997

ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $14,434

$ASLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ASLE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

