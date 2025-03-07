$ASLE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASLE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,037,823 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ASLE:
$ASLE Insider Trading Activity
$ASLE insiders have traded $ASLE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASLE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICOLAS FINAZZO (See Remarks) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,122
- FREDERICK CRAIG WRIGHT (See Remarks) purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $20,997
- ENRIQUE PIZZI (Chief Information Officer) sold 2,401 shares for an estimated $14,434
$ASLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ASLE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M3F, INC. added 1,577,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,941,236
- ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,416,187 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,921,978
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 1,397,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,801,106
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 1,110,134 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,993,844
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 789,903 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,976,388
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 565,017 shares (+105.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,559,607
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 455,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,867,098
