ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.11, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.93% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASLN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 54.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASLN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASLN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASLN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.