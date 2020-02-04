ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) closed at $2.17, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASLN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 54.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASLN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASLN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

