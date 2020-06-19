ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.92, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASLN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ASLN to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASLN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASLN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASLN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.