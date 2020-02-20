ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) closed at $2.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASLN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 54.29% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASLN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASLN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

