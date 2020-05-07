ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASLN) closed at $1.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASLN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 26.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASLN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASLN currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.