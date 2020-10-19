ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) in Focus: Stock Moves 7% Higher

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session.This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $1.4950 to $1.9800 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticalshas a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Emergent Biosolutions Inc EBS which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

