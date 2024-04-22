Aslan Announces Positive Results For Phase 2 Study Of Eblasakimab In AD Patients

(RTTNews) - Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) Monday announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 study of Eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis or AD adult patients, previously treated with Dupilumab, TREK-DX. The phase 2 trial achieved primary endpoint.

The biopharmaceutical company said there was 73.3 percent of Eblasakimab-treated patients achieved a statisticallly significant reduction in Eczema Area Severity Index or EASI score of at least 75 percent from baseline compared to 14.3 percent on placebo.

Currently, ASLN shares are at $0.47, down 6.50 percent from the previous close of $0.51 on a volume of 9,589,549.

