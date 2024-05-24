ASL Marine Increases Capital with New Share Issue

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SG:A04) has released an update.

ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. has expanded its share capital by issuing 1,478,125 new shares, consequent to the exercise of the same number of warrants at S$0.06 each on May 24, 2024. These shares will be on par with the existing shares and are set to be listed and commence trading on the SGX-ST on May 28, 2024. Post this exercise, 506,436,088 warrants remain outstanding with an expiration date of July 23, 2024.

