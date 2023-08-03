ASKUL (TYO:2678) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 2,212.13

The average one-year price target for ASKUL (TYO:2678) has been revised to 2,212.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of 1,995.38 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from the latest reported closing price of 1,976.00 / share.

ASKUL Maintains 1.82% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.89%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASKUL. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2678 is 0.12%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.25% to 8,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,486K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,281K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 848K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 715K shares, representing an increase of 15.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 2.87% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 559K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 8.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 10.36% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 523K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2678 by 5.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

