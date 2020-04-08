Markets

Asklepios Announces Acceptance Period For Its Takeover Offer For RHÖN-KLINIKUM

(RTTNews) - Asklepios Kliniken has published the offer document for its voluntary public takeover offer for all no-par-value bearer shares in RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG. The acceptance period for the offer runs from April 8 to May 6, 2020. During this period, shareholders in RHÖN-KLINIKUM may tender their shares to Asklepios under the offer at a price of 18.00 euros per share.

The completion of the takeover offer is subject to antitrust clearance from the Bundeskartellamt only, and not subject to a minimum acceptance threshold.

