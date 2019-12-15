Asking prices for UK houses post smallest Dec drop since 2006 - Rightmove

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Asking prices for British houses fell this month by the smallest amount for any December since 2006, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to some upside for a housing market subdued by Brexit and election uncertainty.

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British houses fell this month by the smallest amount for any December since 2006, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to some upside for a housing market subdued by Brexit and election uncertainty.

Rightmove said asking prices, which are not seasonally adjusted, fell by 0.9% on a monthly basis after a bigger-than-normal 1.3% drop in November.

The figures follow British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide victory in a national election last week in which he won a majority in parliament that surpassed the expectations of most analysts and investors.

"With much of the political uncertainty removed, we expect that the number of properties for sale will recover as more new sellers come to market, making up some of this year's lost ground," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

Rightmove forecasts a 2% rise in asking prices in 2020.

Compared with a year ago, asking prices in December were up 0.8%, compared with a 0.3% rise in November.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More