News & Insights

Asking prices for UK homes pick up slightly despite summer slowdown: Rightmove

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

September 17, 2023 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Asking prices for homes in Britain rose marginally this month following a sharp drop in August, but buyer affordability is expected to improve in the coming months as elevated mortgage rates ease, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

Rightmove said average asking prices for homes increased by 0.4% from the sharp 1.9% drop in the month before, but below the ten-year average of a 0.6% rise in September.

Britain's housing market has slowed in recent months after booming during the COVID-19 pandemic as the Bank of England attempts to tame high inflation with a run of interest rate raises.

A closely-watched Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors report last week showed a sharp contraction in the market was underway.

Tim Bannister, director of property science at Rightmove said the Bank of England's 14 consecutive interest rate rises contributed to unusually slow activity in August.

Bannister expects a bounce in activity in the autumn as market conditions improve. Two-year mortgage rates, which hit a 15-year high earlier this year, have started to cool but are still elevated in historical standards.

Mortgage lenders Halifax and Nationwide both reported falls in selling prices in August.

Rightmove said the number of home sales was down 7% compared with 2019, before the pandemic distorted the market.

However, it said there were signs activity was starting to pick up, as the number of homes on the market rose 12% in the first week of September compared with the unusually low weekly average in August.

It said the rate of reduction in asking prices and the number of homes reduced in price hit the highest since January 2011.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla)

((Suban.Abdulla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.