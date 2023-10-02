Asking prices for Irish homes pick up again - surveys

DUBLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asking prices for homes in Ireland picked up again year-on-year in the third quarter, two industry surveys found, indicating that any slight falls in recent months have been short-lived amid a deepening squeeze on supply.

Unlike in some other euro zone countries, rising interest rates have had a limited impact on house prices in Ireland where weak supply has for almost a decade failed to catch up with rising demand as both the economy and population grows strongly.

A survey on Monday from property website MyHome.ie showed list prices rose 4.1% year-on-year compared to a three-year low of 2.2% in the second quarter. Figures on Friday from Daft.ie, Ireland's other main listings site, put prices 3.7% higher.

Both websites had recorded quarter-on-quarter falls in late 2022 and early 2023. That slowed growth in the most recent national property price index, which measures final sale prices, to 1.5% year-on-year in July from 13.1% a year earlier.

However, asking prices have now risen on a quarterly basis for two successive quarters, prompting Conall MacCoille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers and author of the MyHome report, to say the brief period of falling asking prices has ended.

With employment 12% above pre-pandemic levels and recent census data showing big increases in immigration and the number of adults living at home with their parents, the degree of pent-up housing demand would provide fresh impetus to the market, he said.

"We expect modest, low single-digit price rises from here, close to the pace of pay growth, so affordability is stable or improves marginally," MacCoille said.

"However, this quarter's report highlights the risk that the lack of housing supply could drive more aggressive price gains over the next one to two years."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Mark Potter)

