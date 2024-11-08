News & Insights

Askari Metals Unveils New Unquoted Equity Securities Issuance

November 08, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced the issuance of a significant number of unquoted equity securities, including 920,000 convertible notes and several options with varying exercise prices and expiration dates. These financial instruments are scheduled for issuance on various dates, extending into early 2024. This move reflects Askari’s ongoing strategic initiatives and potential market positioning.

