Askari Metals Expands in Africa with Strategic Projects

November 29, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited (ASX: AS2) is actively exploring its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia, strategically located near the operating Uis Mine and close to key infrastructure like the deep water port of Walvis Bay. The company is also expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania, while considering a divestment strategy for its Australian gold, copper, lithium, and REE projects. Investors may find these developments promising as Askari strengthens its position in the Southern African exploration sector.

