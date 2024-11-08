News & Insights

Askari Metals Expands in Africa, Eyes Australian Divestment

November 08, 2024 — 03:13 am EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited, listed on the ASX as AS2, is making significant strides in Southern Africa with its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and its new Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania. The company’s strategic locations near existing mines and infrastructure, along with support from industry giant Huayou Cobalt, highlight its ambitious exploration and development plans. Additionally, Askari is considering divesting its Australian projects, which include valuable gold, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements.

