Askari Metals Enhances Compliance and Expands Exploration

November 08, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has taken steps to improve its compliance with ASX disclosure obligations following an administrative oversight related to the issuance of securities options. The company is also actively exploring its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and has recently acquired the Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania, signaling its strategic expansion in Southern Africa. Additionally, Askari is evaluating divestment strategies for its Australian projects, which include gold, copper, lithium, and rare earth elements.

