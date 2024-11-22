Askari Metals Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.
Askari Metals Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, Gino D’Anna, who acquired 12,292,500 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $196,680. This acquisition, approved by shareholders, compensates for outstanding fees and raises D’Anna’s total holding to over 20 million shares, reflecting a strategic move to align management interests with the company’s growth.
