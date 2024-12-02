News & Insights

Askari Metals Director Alters Shareholdings Amid Fee Settlement

December 02, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced a change in the financial interests of its director, Gino D’Anna. The update reveals that D’Anna acquired over 3 million fully paid ordinary shares, while 5.35 million performance rights were canceled. This move, approved at the Annual General Meeting, reflects compensation for outstanding fees.

