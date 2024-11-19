News & Insights

Askari Metals Bolsters Exploration Efforts with New Funding

November 19, 2024 — 07:24 pm EST

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has secured $1.377 million in funding from investors to advance its exploration projects, particularly the Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and uranium projects in Tanzania. The company plans to raise an additional $1.075 million through a Placement and Entitlement Offer, aiming to strengthen its financial position and continue its strategic expansion. This financial boost is expected to help Askari restore its balance sheet and support ongoing operational activities.

