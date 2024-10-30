News & Insights

Askari Metals Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place virtually on 29 November 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote via proxy to ensure their participation in the decision-making process. The meeting will be held online, offering shareholders the opportunity to engage and vote from the comfort of their homes.

