Askari Metals Announces New Securities Issue

November 19, 2024 — 07:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced a new issue of securities, proposing to release a total of 60,000,000 options and 4,750,000 ordinary shares. The options will be exercisable at $0.022 and are set to expire on December 31, 2028, with the proposed issue date being January 31, 2025. This move is expected to raise significant interest among investors looking for opportunities in the metals sector.

