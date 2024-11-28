Askari Metals Announces Leadership Changes and Funding Boost

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Askari Metals Limited has appointed Leonard Math as Non-Executive Director and CFO, bringing significant experience in the resources industry. The company has also successfully raised an additional $130,430, totaling $1.507 million through a placement, and is launching a Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise further funds for development projects in Namibia and Tanzania.

For further insights into AU:AS2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.