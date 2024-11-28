News & Insights

Stocks

Askari Metals Announces Leadership Changes and Funding Boost

November 28, 2024 — 10:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Askari Metals Limited has appointed Leonard Math as Non-Executive Director and CFO, bringing significant experience in the resources industry. The company has also successfully raised an additional $130,430, totaling $1.507 million through a placement, and is launching a Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise further funds for development projects in Namibia and Tanzania.

For further insights into AU:AS2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.