Askari Metals Announces Leadership Changes and Funding Boost

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.
Askari Metals Limited has appointed Leonard Math as Non-Executive Director and CFO, bringing significant experience in the resources industry. The company has also successfully raised an additional $130,430, totaling $1.507 million through a placement, and is launching a Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise further funds for development projects in Namibia and Tanzania.
