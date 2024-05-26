News & Insights

Askari Metals Advances African Projects and Plans Australian Spin-Out

May 26, 2024 — 11:27 pm EDT

Askari Metals Limited (AU:AS2) has released an update.

Askari Metals Limited, a Southern African exploration company, is actively engaged in developing its Uis Lithium Project in Namibia and has recently acquired the Matemanga Uranium Project in Tanzania. The company is considering a spin-out divestment strategy for its Australian projects, which includes a variety of mineral interests such as gold, copper, lithium, and REE. Additionally, Askari Metals has updated its tenement schedule to provide a comprehensive overview of its exploration activities.

